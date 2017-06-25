The Populism Project: new poll suggests "northern populism" brewing in Canada

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests the majority of Canadians feel the same kind of populist upheaval seen in other Western countries is now happening here.

Seventy-one per cent of people surveyed by The Canadian Press/EKOS Politics said they believe populism is on the rise in Canada, either to a moderate or high degree.

The poll of 5,568 Canadians defined populism as a rejection of elite authority and wariness of immigration, trade and globalization.

Only 33 per cent said they think populism is bad, with the rest either unsure or positive about it.

The survey is part of an ongoing look by The Canadian Press about whether the factors challenging the political status quo in countries like the U.S. and Britain do exist in Canada.