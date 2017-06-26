Canada-China sign no-hacking agreement designed to protect trade secrets

OTTAWA — Canada and China have agreed not to engage in state-sponsored hacking of each other's trade secrets and business information.

The two countries reached the agreement during a meeting last week that was part of their new high-level national security dialogue.

A communique from the Prime Minister's Office says neither country's government would engage in or knowingly allow theft of intellectual property to enhance the competitive advantage of businesses in either country.

It also says the two sides also had "candid" discussions about a possible extradition treaty, something China wants, but that Canada has said is a long way off.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have deepened the political engagement between the two countries with regular "dialogues" such as the security one that took place last week in Ottawa.