Icebergs drawing 'unbelievable' number of tourists to N.L. island

FOGO ISLAND, N.L. — People in parts of Newfoundland may be growing weary of ice still clogging their waterways this late in June.

But for tourism operators and local businesses the proliferation of icebergs and bergy bits has been a boon.

Fogo Island Mayor Andrew Shea says the island is being visited by an "unbelievable number of tourists," with the sea ice a big part of the draw.

He says that over the last month or so, people have been able to view about 100 icebergs from any vantage point on Fogo Island.

Shea says a second ferry is expected to set sail in the coming days to help out with the increased demand after damage from sea ice knocked another ferry out of service.

Shea notes that while the ice has prevented ferries from running at full service, it certainly hasn't kept the tourists away.