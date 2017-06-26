Ottawa and Quebec announce investments to protect St. Lawrence River

MONTREAL — Ottawa and Quebec have announced plans to invest $57.5 million over five years to continue to work together for a healthy St. Lawrence River.

The partnership will allow 38 joint projects aimed at protecting the biodiversity of the river, ensuring its sustainable use and guaranteeing the quality of its water.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and her Quebec counterpart, David Heurtel, made the announcement today.

McKenna noted in a news release the river is the main source of drinking water for Quebecers.

She says the federal investment is another concrete example of Ottawa's actions in protecting freshwater sources across Canada.

During the next five years, 11 federal departments will spend $35.2 million, while nine Quebec agencies will devote $22.3 million to the river.