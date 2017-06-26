Police in small Alberta town treating burned Pride flag as arson case

TABER, Alta. — Police in a small southern Alberta town are treating the burning of a rainbow Pride flag as an arson case.

Taber Police Chief Graham Abela says someone used fuel to light a flag pole on fire Saturday and the flames spread to the flag.

Organizers of Taber's first Pride event plan to raise a third rainbow flag.

The first flag raised earlier this month was stolen.

Abela says police have spoken with the Taber Equality Alliance about what happened and have offered victim services supports.

He says police are looking for tips from the public to help the investigation.

"This act of arson is a public safety concern and is not taken lightly by the Taber Police," Abela said in a release Monday.

"This type of activity is not in keeping with the values of the community and we denounce this crime."