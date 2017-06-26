Police lay more charges against former Ontario fire chief

KINGSVILLE, Ont. — Police say they've laid more charges against the former fire chief of Kingsville, Ont.

Robert Kissner retired earlier this year after provincial police laid a raft of sex-related charges against him.

Those included 10 counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

Police say they received new allegations dating back to 2015 and related to an alleged victim who was 16 at the time.

They have charged Kissner with an additional count of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.