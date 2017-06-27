Arrest made in fatal stabbing of man, 21, in Beaverton, Ont.

BEAVERTON, Ont. — Durham regional police say an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man last month in downtown Beaverton, Ont.

Joshua Elliott of Cannington, Ont., died after being stabbed during a disturbance on the night of May 26 in Beaverton.

Police say Elliott was found collapsed on the street and an officer also located a 35-year-old man who was treated in hospital for non-life threatening stab wounds.

They say a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in Toronto and has been charged with second-degree murder in Elliott's death.

The accused has been returned to Durham Region and is being held for a bail hearing.