Government meeting fiscal goals, inherited $18B budget deficit floor: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is arguing that his Liberal government has been keeping its spending promises, since it came into office with a budgetary starting point of negative $18 billion.

Trudeau says the Liberals were consistent with their election pledge to spend about $10 billion in 2016-17, their first full year in office.

He says the Liberals came to power in late 2015 with a baseline budget deficit of $18 billion, even though their Conservative predecessors had predicted a balanced budget.

The Trudeau government has been criticized for a budgetary outlook that projects several years of deficits, including a $23-billion shortfall for 2016-17.

Trudeau says the government is focusing on making investments to lift the economy and he vows to remain fiscally responsible when it comes to spending.

The prime minister refused once again, however, to say when the books would be balanced. The latest federal budget does not project when the deficit would be eliminated and predicts shortfalls across its outlook until 2021-22.