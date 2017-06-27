Man dies in hospital after being shot by Montreal police

MONTREAL — Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a police shooting in Montreal on Tuesday evening that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

The Independent Investigations Bureau say police were called at about 7 p.m. regarding a man who was allegedly demolishing everything in his apartment.

The agency says the man held a screwdriver in each of his hands when police arrived and that officers unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with plastic bullets and a stun gun.

It says the man was then apparently shot several times by police officers and later died in hospital.