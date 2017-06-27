Montreal man killed in two-vehicle collision in northwestern Ontario
KENORA, Ont. — Police say a Montreal man has died in a two-vehicle collision in northwestern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred Monday on Highway 17, west of Kenora, Ont.
They say the driver of one of the vehicles, 31-year-old Jason Vallieres-Cote, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP say his female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The two occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.