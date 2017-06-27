Record-breaking sniper shot in Iraq should be celebrated, Trudeau says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the record-breaking shot by a Canadian sniper in Iraq should be celebrated as an example of the military's excellence.

The Department of National Defence revealed last week that the Canadian soldier hit a target that was more than 3.5 kilometres away.

That breaks the previous record, set by a British soldier in Afghanistan in 2009, by more than a kilometre.

But NDP Leader Tom Mulcair says the shot has cast fresh doubt on the government's long-standing insistence that Canada is not involved in combat in Iraq.

Trudeau says the sniper was defending Iraqi and Kurdish forces, a role that's always been part of Canada's "advise and assist" mission in Iraq.