Three-year-old run over and killed by truck in small Alberta town

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — A three-year-old boy who was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot northwest of Edmonton has died in hospital.

RCMP say they were called Monday evening to the baseball diamonds in Swan Hills for reports that a child had been run over.

The boy was taken to the hospital in the community, but his injuries were too severe.

Police say the driver of the truck was not immediately aware that the boy had been hit, but later returned to the scene.

Swan Hills is a community of about 1,300, 220 kilometres northwest of the Alberta capital.

Police say the death had hit members of the town hard.

"This incident is extremely tragic to the family, the community, and to the members and first aiders on scene," Sgt. Dean Purcka said in a statement.