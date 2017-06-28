Attempted theft at Montreal cemetary ends with man pinned under vehicle

MONTREAL — Police say a suspected thief on a bicycle ended up in hospital after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's purse at a Montreal cemetery.

Const. Raphael Bergeron says it began around mid-morning Wednesday when the 44-year-old woman was meditating in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery.

Bergeron says the woman noticed the cyclist inside her vehicle, allegedly attempting to steal her purse.

The police spokesman says after the man ran off, the woman jumped inside her vehicle and, a short time later, he ended up pinned underneath her car.

The 46-year-old suspect was taken to hospital, and later listed in stable condition.