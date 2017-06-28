Couillard defends comments about Muslims and responsibility in wake of Flint attack

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says there is nothing shocking about his comments last week about Muslims having a responsibility in the fight against terrorism.

Following last week's arrest of a Muslim Montrealer in the stabbing of a police officer at the Flint airport in Michigan, Couillard said terrorist events like it can't be disconnected "from Islam in general."

Speaking today in Quebec City, the premier reiterated that no religion can dissociate itself from acts of violence carried out in its name.

Couillard says he believes the vast majority of Quebecers, including those who practise Islam, agree with him and say so both publicly and privately.

His initial comments drew the ire of Quebec's main women's group, which said Couillard's tone had shifted since January's attack on a mosque in Quebec City that claimed six lives.