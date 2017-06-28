Friends raise money for funeral of youth, family gets eviction notice

EDMONTON — A friend is raising money to help an Edmonton mother deal with the violent death of her 17-year-old son.

On Friday police charged three people with murder after the body of Ashton Cardinal was found near parked vehicles outside an apartment complex.

The next day the youth's mother, Vanessa Cardinal, was served with a 24-hour eviction notice by the company that manages the building.

Under Alberta's Residential Tenancies law, a tenant can be evicted if they endanger people or property in or around a building.

Family friend Daphne Lee Badger says Cardinal is a single mother who is raising three other children.

Badger started up a crowdfunding page for the family and says they need money to help cover funeral expenses.

"Any mother never wants to wake up and hear that her son has been a victim to a senseless act of violence," Badger says in a post on the YouCaring crowdfunding page.

"He had a tight bond with both mother and siblings — he had a heart of gold."

Braden Equities, the company that manages the apartment building, declined an interview request about the eviction notice.

"We can't comment at this time because of the current police investigation," a Braden employee said Wednesday.

Edmonton police say they responded Friday morning to a report of a body being found. Witness told investigators there was a fight involving people with weapons.

Results of an autopsy have not been released.