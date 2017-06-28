Google must block sites of company accused of stealing Canadian tech: Supreme Court

OTTAWA— Google is barred from displaying anywhere in the world the websites of a company accused of counterfeiting a Canadian technology company’s products, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

In a 7-2 ruling that has broad implications for freedom of expression, the reach of courts to protect intellectual property and other rights, and for the operations of Internet-based businesses, the country’s top court upheld a sweeping injunction against Google’s ability to display commercial content that was at the heart of a court battle.

The ruling is the “first global de-indexing order” and will be “extremely important” worldwide, because it gives a remedy against “gatekeepers” of information such as Google, or Internet service providers, said McCarthy Tetreault lawyer Barry Sookman, who acted for several intervenors representing publishers of literary and musical content.

Wednesday’s ruling involves Equustek Solutions Inc., a Vancouver-based manufacturer that designed networking devices to allow complex industrial equipment made by one manufacturer to communicate with the equipment of another, a kind of inter-linking technology. Its distributor was a company called Datalink Technologies Gateways Inc., headed by a man named Morgan Jack.

Equustek alleges that Datalink began to re-label one of the products and passed it off as its own, and that Datalink acquired confidential technology and began to manufacture its own products using Equustek’s intellectual property. Sued by Equustek, Datalink first denied the counterfeit accusation, then fled the province, and continued to carry on business, selling products all over the world from an unknown location.

The allegations have not been proven in court, but several court orders were issued against Datalink to stop selling Equustek inventory until the allegations could be tested.

Equustek asked Google to drop Datalink from its search engines, and the giant search engine company said it would comply with a court order, but at first it only removed or “de-indexed” 345 web pages, not Datalink’s websites. That didn’t stop Datalink from moving “the objectionable content” to new pages within its websites. And Google had only blocked the searches on Google.ca, not Google.com or its other country-search engines.

A B.C. court granted a broader order against Google displaying Datalinks websites from appearing in searches anywhere in the world, and Google challenged that order all the way up to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the worldwide search engine may not be the one causing the direct harm to the small B.C. tech company, but it was not a bystander. Rather Google is a key actor or player, the court said.

“When non-parties are so involved in the wrongful acts of others that they facilitate the harm, even if they themselves are not guilty of wrongdoing, they can be subject to interlocutory injunctions,” the court said.

The judges wrote that where necessary, a Canadian court can grant an injunction to prohibit “conduct anywhere in the world.”

“The problem, in this case, is occurring online and globally. The Internet has no borders; its natural habitat is global.”

The ruling could affect those who hold rights to intellectual property, trademarks, copyright and others who will be able to enforce their rights against owners of websites carrying on illegal activity who otherwise can’t be found, Sookman said.

“This decision will very likely have enormous implications around the world,” he said, saying it was a statement of general principles about the powers of courts, and will influence common law jurisdictions in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and elsewhere.

Sookman predicted it could be used to enforce orders against Google and other search engines who may be innocent third parties but are key to protecting the rights of others, perhaps to safeguard an individual’s privacy rights, for example in the case of a major data breach where a corporation loses control over customers’ private information.

He pointed to the phenomenon of cyber-stalking, harassment or defamation cases where a person’s reputation is affected by global distribution of slanderous material.

But David Christopher, a spokesman for OpenMedia which intervened in the case, said in a release it’s “critical” that there be safeguards in place to protect free expression and access to information for Canadians and Internet users around the globe.

“The Internet is a global phenomenon, and there is great risk that governments and commercial entities will see this ruling as justifying censorship requests that could result in perfectly legal and legitimate content disappearing off the web because of a court order in the opposite corner of the globe. That would be a major setback to citizens’ rights to access information and express ourselves freely.”

The Supreme Court found that Google, which controls 70-75 per cent of all global searches on the Internet, facilitated harm to Equustek Solutions Inc. because Google searches linked to Datalink, which was able to carry on its Internet-based business even though it had been accused of stealing Equustek’s trade secrets.

The high court upheld the power of a Canadian superior court to make an order, even reaching beyond Canadian borders, to stop that harm.

The case drew interventions by 30 different advocates of free expression and intellectual property rights, as well as the attorneys general of Canada and Ontario.

The Supreme Court was not persuaded that an injunction against Google would trample the rights of freedom of expression. Rather, it said there was a serious issue — theft of intellectual property — at stake, and that the courts have the authority to act to prevent irreparable harm until that issue was resolved.

The only way to ensure that the injunction worked “was to have it apply where Google operates — globally,” Abella wrote.

If the ban only operated in Canada alone or applied only to Google.ca, purchasers everywhere could easily continue buying the allegedly counterfeit products, she said.

Google had long argued it was not a party to the main dispute, and that a Canadian court doesn’t have that kind of broad jurisdiction. It said the Vancouver-based company alleging theft of its intellectual property should have obtained court orders in other countries to stop the website displays of its competitor. Google claimed its right to freedom of expression includes the right to make its own editorial decisions about what content to take down. It said the Canadian courts were violating that right.

But a majority on the Supreme Court of Canada, which upheld two lower B.C. court orders, rejected all of its arguments.

“This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face, engages freedom of expression values; it is an order to de-index websites that are in violation of several court orders. We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods,” wrote Justice Rosalie Abella.

The chief justice, Beverley McLachlin, and five other judges agreed with her: Michael Moldaver, Andromache Karakatsanis, Richard Wagner, Clement Gascon, and Russell Brown.

In a sharp dissent, Justices Suzanne Cote and Malcolm Rowe disagreed, saying the case called for “judicial restraint.”