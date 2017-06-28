Inquiry finds RCMP couldn't have prevented cocaine overdose in holding cell

COLD LAKE, Alta. — An Alberta fatality inquiry report says RCMP couldn't have prevented the fatal overdose of a man in custody who consumed cocaine that he'd hidden in his rectum.

Yvan Daniels-Dupuis of Richmond, Que., was arrested in May 2014, in a rural area outside Cold Lake, Alta.

Police had been called there by a homeowner who said the 31-year-old showed up at her door claiming he'd been assaulted.

The inquiry report says when an officer arrived and found Daniels-Dupuis, he behaved strangely, gave a false name and changed his story about how many people assaulted him before he pushed the officer and fled.

He was arrested for obstruction of a police officer, was searched twice and was placed in a cell at the RCMP Cold Lake detachment.

The report says the suspect admitted taking cocaine earlier and a more intrusive search might have found the baggie containing the drug but the inquiry judge said such a search wasn't warranted because Daniels-Dupuis wasn't arrested for a drugs or weapons offence.

"As this precondition for a constitutionally valid strip search was not present, I am satisfied a strip search was neither warranted under RCMP policy nor justified in the within circumstances," Kathleen Williams wrote in the report, which was completed in April and released Wednesday.

"Nor is it clear that had such a search had been conducted, that the drugs would have been discovered."

The report noted Daniels-Dupuis appeared to calm down when he was brought to the detachment and said he was monitored regularly, but that his behaviour became erratic again.

Police entered the cell and he appeared to experience seizures, so officers called 911. He eventually appeared to stop breathing and officers started CPR until EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Cold Lake, but began breathing again and was transported to hospital in Edmonton.

He was declared dead there several days later.

A review of video from the cell showed Daniels-Dupuis appeared to remove a white object from his rectum and empty the contents of it into a Styrofoam cup. He then held the cup under a tap and drank from it.