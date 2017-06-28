NAFTA legal challenges by the numbers
OTTAWA — NAFTA Chapter 11 Challenges By the Numbers:
84: Total number of foreign investor dispute claims filed under NAFTA since 1994
39: Total number of investor disputes against Canada under NAFTA
24: Total number of investor disputes against Mexico under NAFTA
21: Total number of investor disputes against the United States under NAFTA
8: Number of cases Canada has lost
5: Number of cases Mexico has lost
0: Number of cases the U.S. has lost
$215 million: Amount Canada has paid in compensation for lost cases
$266 million: Amount Mexico has paid in compensation for lost cases
27: Number of challenges dismissed
22: Number of challenges that are inactive
7: Number of challenges that were withdrawn
12: Number of challenges that are ongoing
