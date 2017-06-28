Patients of Hamilton doctor advised to be tested for blood-borne illnesses

HAMILTON — Public health officials are advising patients who had in-office surgical procedures done by a Hamilton doctor during a period of nearly four decades be tested for blood-borne illnesses.

Hamilton Public Health Services says it was informed on June 16 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario of an infection prevention and control lapse at Dr. Lorin Gilbert Harding's office in Hamilton.

It says this involved a "lack of evidence" of appropriate cleaning, disinfection, sterilization and storage of equipment between patients.

The procedures involved could include the removal of moles, warts, skin tags, cysts, and biopsies for cancer diagnosis.

A spokeswoman said Wednesday it was not known how many patients could be affected, but officials are advising people who had minor surgical procedures at Harding's offices in Hamilton between November 1979 and June 8 be tested.