The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, June 28

———

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS ORDER AGAINST GOOGLE: The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a ruling that ordered popular search engine Google to wipe out references to a discredited company. The high court's 7-2 decision on Tuesday recognizes that Canadian courts have jurisdiction to make sweeping orders to block access to content on the Internet beyond Canada's borders. Justice Rosalie Abella said the only way to ensure that the injunction met its objective was to have the order apply where Google operates — all over the world. "The problem in this case is occurring online and globally," she wrote on behalf of the high court's majority. "The Internet has no borders — its natural habitat is global." Google was challenging a 2015 ruling by a British Columbia court that ordered it to stop indexing or referencing websites associated with a company called Datalink Technologies Gateways. The B.C. Supreme Court granted the injunction at the request of Equustek Solutions Inc., which was locked in battle with Datalink for allegedly stealing, copying and reselling industrial network interface hardware it created.

———

POLOZ REITERATES THAT LOW RATES DID THEIR JOB: With the Bank of Canada nearing its next policy decision, expectations of an interest-rate hike increased Wednesday after governor Stephen Poloz reiterated that his 2015 cuts appeared to have done their job. Poloz made the comments in an interview broadcast on business news channel CNBC. He noted the Canadian economy enjoyed "surprisingly" strong growth in the first three months of 2017 and he expected the pace to stay above potential. The Canadian dollar climbed to a four-month high of 76.44 cents US after Poloz's comments, which fed speculation about a rate increase as early as its next scheduled announcement in two weeks. The boost lifted the loonie from an average price of 75.83 cents US on Tuesday. If the central bank increases its key rate, the big Canadian banks are expected to raise their prime rates, driving up the cost of variable rate mortgages, other loans and lines of credit tied to the benchmark rate.

———

EUROPE LEARNING FROM CANADA ON DEALING WITH TRUMP, ITALIAN PRESIDENT SAYS: Italy's visiting president says Europe is learning much from Canada on how to engage with the "novelty" that is the Donald Trump administration. President Sergio Mattarella says Canada's example of trying to find common ground with Trump can pave the way for good relations between Europe and the U.S. despite differences on refugees, climate change and free trade. Mattarella made the remarks in an interview following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill. Mattarella says the new U.S. administration will have to be "tested over time" but he says the strength of the American people and its institutions will ensure the country continues to be a strong ally of Europe. Mattarella is on a week-long trip to Canada that takes him to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

———

MANSBRIDGE PROMISES LOW-KEY SIGN-OFF FROM 'THE NATIONAL': Peter Mansbridge doesn't want to make a fuss about leaving the anchor's chair at CBC's "The National." Nearly a year after telling viewers he planned to retire from the public broadcaster's flagship program, the 68-year-old newsman who defined an era at CBC News plans to sign-off for the final time with little fanfare. "Don't expect much," he said in a recent interview. "I've never wanted it to be about me, this program." As Canada's 150th celebration nears on Saturday, so does Mansbridge's chosen date to say goodbye. The procession begins Wednesday night when he delivers his final broadcast of "The National" from the CBC's Toronto studio. Carole MacNeil helms Thursday's show, which will pay tribute to Mansbridge's 50-year career, including almost 30 years as "The National" anchor. He'll then return to the newscast one last time on Friday from Ottawa, before leading the CBC's Canada Day broadcast at Parliament Hill. On Wednesday, the CBC held a ceremony at its Toronto headquarters to rename one of the public atriums as Mansbridge Hall. The space is marked by a sprawling red and black image of the anchor deep in thought.

———

FEDS FUND NETWORK FOR INDIGENOUS RESEARCHERS: Ottawa announced Wednesday it intends to spend $8 million over five years to establish a mentorship network for First Nations, Metis and Inuit health researchers. The funding follows a recommendation by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that all levels of government increase the number of indigenous people working in health care. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, who made the announcement in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday, said the funding will support the next generation of indigenous health researchers and provide unique learning opportunities. Support from the federally funded Canadian Institute for Health Research (CIHR) will create eight teams of mentors in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces as well as a national co-ordinating centre, Philpott said. Bringing more First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples into the health profession will result in more culturally sensitive care, she added, noting it will encourage Indigenous Peoples to access services.

———

FATE OF ALBERTA TRIPLE-MURDER SUSPECT IN HANDS OF JURY: The fate of a man charged with killing a father, his young daughter and a senior in southwestern Alberta is now in the hands of a jury. But the dismissal of two of the 14 jurors in the trial of Derek Saretzky created unexpected drama before the deliberations began Wednesday. Two extra jurors sit through the trial as alternates and are dismissed before deliberations begin. The jury had requested all 14 be allowed to decide the fate of Saretzky, who is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one of causing an indignity to a human body. The judge refused the jury's request saying Canadian law doesn't allow more than 12 to decide the verdict. "It's not right to treat people this way," the dismissed female juror yelled at Justice William Tilleman. "You have us come against our will and then show us the door. It's not right." Saretzky, 24, is charged in the September 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech five days earlier. Saretzky pleaded not guilty to all charges.

———

B.C. LIBERALS TOUT $2.8B SURPLUS ON EVE OF EXPECTED DEFEAT: British Columbia's finance minister has painted a rosy picture of the province's finances one day before his government is expected to be defeated in a confidence vote. Mike de Jong released an unaudited fiscal update today that says a higher-than-expected $2.8-billion surplus in the last fiscal year helped reduce the province's taxpayer-supported debt by $1.2 billion, while its operating debt decreased by $3.4 billion. The Liberals criticized the NDP for making costly promises ahead of an election on May 9, but in a throne speech last week adopted many of the New Democrats' proposals, totalling $2.6 billion in new spending over three years. De Jong says the Liberals based their campaign platform on projections from the economic forecast council, which at that time had an "abiding pessimism," and he only learned of B.C.'s stronger finances on June 6. The NDP and Greens, which won a combined 44 seats in last month's election, have agreed to bring down the Liberals, with 43 seats, in a confidence vote on Thursday.

———

$1.185B FLOOD PROTECTION PROJECT FOR TORONTO: A portion of Toronto's waterfront is set to undergo a nearly $1.2 billion flood protection project that will lead to a makeover of the area. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory announced the Toronto Port Lands Flood Protection project at a joint news conference today. Trudeau says global warming over the past decade has resulted in increased flooding in urban areas and the project will provide flood protection through the creation of a naturalized mouth for the Don River. It will also help clean up contaminated soil, unlock underused industrial land for development, and establish new aquatic habitats and wetlands that support native species. The plan calls for the long-term transformation of the port lands into mixed-use communities with residential and commercial development — including affordable housing — surrounded by parks and green space. The federal government will contribute up to $384 million to the $1.185 billion project, while Ontario and the City of Toronto will each contribute more than $400 million.

———

CONDITIONAL DISCHARGE FOR BLUE JAY CAN TOSSER: A man who threw a beer can onto the field during a dramatic Blue Jays playoff game last fall has been given a conditional discharge. Ken Pagan pleaded guilty to mischief in connection with the incident last month. The conditions of Pagan's discharge include a period of community service and an order to stay away from Major League Baseball games for a year. Pagan has admitted tossing a can of beer on the field last October as a Baltimore Orioles player was about to catch a fly ball during the seventh inning of the pivotal wild card game in Toronto. Pagan offered an apology in court before a judge ordered the conditional discharge, saying he is a lifelong baseball fan and threw the can when his emotions got the best of him in an exciting moment. Pagan's lawyer had asked for his client to be given an absolute discharge, arguing he has suffered from intense media scrutiny since the can toss, become the butt of jokes and has been subjected to online harassment.

———

BLADE LEFT IN QUEBEC WOMAN'S BODY AFTER SURGERY: Quebec's health minister is blaming human error after a medical instrument 33 centimetres long was forgotten inside a woman who had a hysterectomy at a Montreal hospital last March. But Gaetan Barrette is urging patients to not lose confidence in the health system. Sylvie Dube tells Radio-Canada she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October and underwent chemotherapy over the winter before the hysterectomy March 14. Dube complained of pain the day after the operation — not in the abdomen but in a shoulder. Her doctor and nurses at Notre-Dame Hospital told her it was normal a hysterectomy would cause pain elsewhere in her body. But the pain continued to increase in the following weeks and Dube was given anti-inflammatory medication. Discouraged, she went to the hospital's emergency room on May 22 and was told a scan had found a metal plate. The medical report indicated a "flexible blade", 33-centimetres long, had been left inside her abdomen during her surgery in March. The instrument was removed May 25.