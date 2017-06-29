About 10 children suffer minor injuries in school bus crash north of Montreal
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Quebec provincial police say about 10 children were slightly injured after their school bus collided with a truck just north of Montreal this morning.
The bus ended up in a ditch following the accident in Boisbriand.
Police say the bus was carrying 34 children aged between six and 16.
The injured kids were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Ten adults were also on the bus, which was heading to an outing as part of a day camp.
