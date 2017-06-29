Body of construction boss Antonino Catania found in river near Montreal
REPENTIGNY, Que. — The body of a Quebec construction magnate who was convicted of fraud and breach of trust has been found in a river near his home north of Montreal.
Repentigny police say provincial police divers found Antonino Catania's body in the L'Assomption River on Tuesday.
They say they are not ruling out any hypothesis on how he died, including criminal activity or suicide.
Catania, 72, was recently sentenced to a nine-month prison term to be served in the community.
He was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer.
