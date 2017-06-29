Man in custody as police investigate death in Leamington
LEAMINGTON, Ont. — One man is in custody as police probe the death of a woman in Leamington, Ont.
Provincial police say they were called to an area near an unidentified business on Wednesday evening where they found the body of a 46-year-old woman.
Her name has not been released.
Police say they have a 51-year-old male suspect in custody, but have not yet laid charges.
They say there is no risk to the public at this time.
