Police allege woman thrown to ground and sexually assaulted in Newmarket, Ont.

NEWMARKET, Ont. — York regional police say they're searching for witnesses and a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Newmarket, Ont., last month.

The 41-year-old woman was walking her dog in a park when a man approached her.

He allegedly forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the woman yelled for help and drew the attention of a man and women walking nearby.

The suspect fled the area.

Police are looking to speak with either witness, or anyone else who might have seen the suspect.

 

