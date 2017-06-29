Police allege woman thrown to ground and sexually assaulted in Newmarket, Ont.
NEWMARKET, Ont. — York regional police say they're searching for witnesses and a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Newmarket, Ont., last month.
The 41-year-old woman was walking her dog in a park when a man approached her.
He allegedly forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.
Police say the woman yelled for help and drew the attention of a man and women walking nearby.
The suspect fled the area.
Police are looking to speak with either witness, or anyone else who might have seen the suspect.