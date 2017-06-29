Sorry for the inconvenience: Newfoundland grapples with ferry issues

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Transportation officials are apologizing for delays as they grapple with repairs and required maintenance for Newfoundland and Labrador's ferry fleet.

A second vessel, the MV Norcon Galatea, will be added to the Fogo and Change Islands run on Tuesday.

It's one of the province's tourism hot spots, including the luxury Fogo Island Inn.

The Galatea will join the MV Legionnaire as it stands in for the MV Veteran, which is out until mid-July for repairs to ice damage on its hull.

It's the latest issue to sideline the Veteran after various mechanical problems last year.