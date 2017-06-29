Two women injured after falling two floors during altercation in Montreal
MONTREAL — Two women in their 20s were taken to hospital after crashing through a second-storey window during a fight at a downtown Montreal restaurant.
Montreal police say the altercation between the two women began at around 3:30 this morning.
Both women suffered injuries that are not considereed life-threatening after falling two floors to the sidewalk.
Police are investigating the incident.
