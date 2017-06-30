Experts to begin second necropsy to learn what's killing endangered right whales

NORWAY, P.E.I. — Marine mammal experts will carve up a second huge whale carcass today on a Prince Edward Island beach in an effort to learn what has killed at least six North Atlantic right whales in recent weeks.

A necropsy was conducted yesterday on a male whale that was first spotted floating near Quebec's Magdalen Islands on June 18.

A second whale was towed ashore today.

Officials want to determine if boat strikes, fishing gear or a possible toxic algal bloom could be to blame for the deaths of the whales.

The right whales are endangered, with only about 525 now in existence.