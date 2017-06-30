Maine airport's new flight service to Halifax postponed by computer glitch

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine airport's first international flight in three years has been postponed due to a computer glitch.

Portland International Jetport was set to launch an Elite Airways flight to Halifax, N.S., Friday, but it was called off at the last minute due to the technical issue.

The Portland Press Herald reports the glitch concerned U.S. and Canadian electronic reservation systems. Elite Airways spokeswoman Rebecca Ayers says it was unexpected and unfortunate.

Ayers says all passengers have been refunded or booked for a later flight. The airline hopes to launch its new international flight service July 13, after it has worked out the computer problems.