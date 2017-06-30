Man in critical condition after interaction with police in Midland, Ont.: SIU
MIDLAND, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's looking into an incident that left a man in a trauma hospital following an interaction with police in Midland, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says the man arrived at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland late Thursday or early Friday.
The SIU says Midland police officers were called to the hospital a short time later for a disturbance.
It says there was an interaction with the man and a short time later he was found without vital signs outside the hospital.
The man was transferred to a Toronto hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
