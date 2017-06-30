Man killed in collision between car and motorized bike in Acton, Ont.

ACTON, Ont. — A 21-year-old man has died after a collision in Acton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police say the crash took place early Friday morning when a car driven by a 43-year-old woman collided with a motorized bike.

Police say the cyclist was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

They did not provide an update on the condition of the vehicle driver, who they say is a resident of Rockwood, Ont.