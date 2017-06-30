Police officers asked not to wear their uniforms in Ottawa Pride parade

Ottawa's police chief says the force acknowledges Capital Pride Ottawa's request that police officers not participate in the city's Pride parade in uniform.

Chief Charles Bordeleau says a decision already had been made not to register an Ottawa Police Service float or vehicle in the Aug. 27 parade.

Bordeleau said in a release Friday that officers will have the choice as to whether they wear their uniform or regular clothes as in past years.

In a Facebook posting earlier Friday, Capital Pride Ottawa asked that participating officers reserve their uniforms for official work duties this year.

It noted that the LGBTQ2 community was split on the issue of whether off-duty uniformed police officers should participate in Capital Pride activities or not.

And it says it is hoped that members of police forces at all levels attend Pride events with their friends, families and colleagues.

"However, it is of prime importance to us that everyone feels safe at Pride, particularly LGBTQ2 youth, and racialized and indigenous community members," the posting said. "Accordingly, we respectfully request that participating officers reserve their uniforms and vehicles for official work duties only this year."

Bordeleau noted the Ottawa Police Service has participated in the annual Pride parade for several years to create visibility and show support for its LGBTQ members, partner organizations, and the wider communities.