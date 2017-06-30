Police to give 'significant update' on disappearance of young N.L. woman

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police say they will give a "significant update" today on the case of a young Newfoundland woman who was last seen walking near her home in St. John's earlier this month.

In a statement, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it will provide new digital media on the investigation into the disappearance of 24-year-old Cortney Lake.

They didn't reveal the nature of the update, but a spokesman said it would be "significant."

Surveillance images captured Lake walking down a street near her Mount Pearl residence at 7:50 p.m. on June 7.

Police say the footage from a residence on Wellington Crescent shows what is believed to be the last known images of the young mother before activity on her phone and social media stopped.