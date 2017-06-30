Six stories in the news for today, June 30

Six stories in the news for Friday, June 30

———

NDP TO FORM MINORITY GOVERNMENT IN B.C.

The NDP will form a minority government in British Columbia after the Liberals were defeated Thursday in a non-confidence vote, sending them to the Opposition benches for the first time in 16 years. Premier-designate John Horgan emerged from a meeting with Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon to say he was asked to form a government after reaching a deal with the Green party on a legislative agenda.

———

PROTEST TEEPEE ON PARLIAMENT HILL MOVED AGAIN

An indigenous demonstration teepee was moved onto Parliament Hill Thursday evening close to the main Canada Day stage through a compromise worked out with authorities. The teepee had been erected on a slope near the eastern entrance to the Hill the previous night after attempts to place it close to the Parliament buildings were thwarted by police. The teepee is a centrepiece of a four-day Canada Day protest.

———

CANADIANS ABROAD CELEBRATING CANADA 150

Many Canadians expats or those who can't be at home for Canada 150 Saturday will have a chance to celebrate Saturday. Canada's High Commission in London is throwing a Canada Day party in Trafalgar Square, including a performance by Inuk singer Tanya Tagaq. Similar parties are also being held in cities across the world, many of them organized by expats. Hundreds are expected to pack Hollywood's Hard Rock Cafe for what organizers are billing as the largest Canada Day celebration in Los Angeles history.

———

ROYAL TOUR ROLLS INTO EASTERN ONTARIO

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will visit eastern Ontario today as they continue a royal tour. Their day will include meeting members of the military at CFB Trenton and honouring soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan. The royal couple arrived in Iqaliut on Thursday and will be in Ottawa on Saturday for Canada Day festivities.

———

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS TODAY IN POLYGAMY TRIAL

Sentencing arguments will be held today for two people convicted of taking a girl into the U.S. to marry the leader of their polygamous sect. A B.C. judge earlier found Brandon Blackmore and Gail Blackmore guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl across the border for a sexual purpose. Records show she was married to Warren Jeffs, 61, who is now serving life in a U.S. prison.

———

STAMPEDE BAROMETER OF ALBERTA'S ECONOMY

The Calgary Stampede will be watched again next week for more than its parade, rodeo and chuckwagon races. The event is considered a barometer of the health of the energy industry. Stampede spokesman Larry Lalonde said about 3,500 temporary employees have been added to 1,500 permanent staff, about the same as last year. Corporations that kept their events going last year say they will party again this year while keeping a close eye on costs.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the latest data on gross domestic product by industry and industrial product and raw materials price indexes.

— The Bank of Canada will release the summer issues of the Business Outlook Survey and the Senior Loan Officer Survey.