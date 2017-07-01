Rain pelts Parliament Hill as keeners crowd in early for Canada 150 bash

OTTAWA — Red and white rain slickers, ponchos and umbrellas are the fashion accessories of choice today on Parliament Hill as determined revellers prepare to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

Persistent rain — a regular feature of summer in Ottawa so far this year — has been pelting the parliamentary district as the keenest of celebrants gather at the foot of the massive main stage.

The Canada Day agenda in the national capital includes a visit from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and a speech from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will reveal the names of Canada's newest astronauts.

Trudeau is also expected to acknowledge the tensions with Indigenous Peoples in Canada, many of whom have expressed their disdain for today's sesquicentennial as a celebration of the country's colonial past.

A teepee set up by indigenous activists not far from the stage, a source of some tension earlier in the week, has turned into an exhibit of sorts as visitors stop by to express their support or chat with the so-called "reoccupiers" of unceded Algonquin territory.

Canada 150 celebrations are taking place across the country throughout the day — and even off the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador.