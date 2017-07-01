Selected quotes from participants in the national Canada Day celebrations

OTTAWA — Selected quotes from the national Canada Day celebrations Saturday on Parliament Hill:

"Let's not kid ourselves. Today isn't really our 150th birthday. We're much older than that. Canada, and the idea of Canada, goes much further back than just 150 years." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

---

"Ours is a land of original peoples, and of newcomers. And our greatest pride is that you can come here from anywhere in the world, build a good life and be part of our community. We don't care where you're from, or what religion you practice, or whom you love, you are all welcome in Canada!" — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

---

"I'm a little embarrassed. I got excited somewhere over the Rockies. Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledging that he missed mentioning Alberta in his main Canada Day speech on Parliament Hill as he rhymed off the names of Canada's provinces and territories.

---

"When others build walls, you open doors. When others divide, your arms are open wide. Where you lead, others follow." — U2 singer Bono in his speech to Canada before his performance.

---

"We can't be afraid to talk about the whole of our history, the things that make us proud, and the mistakes we must confront. We must continue to listen to one another, to engage, to learn and grow together, because that is what reconciliation and what Canada is all about." — Heritage Minister Melanie Joly.

---

"Roberta Bondar flew on the space shuttle Discovery. And when she came back to Earth, I was fortunate enough to see her speak in Calgary. And I remember looking up to her, being excited at the idea of being a scientist, being a Canadian, and having the opportunity to explore places beyond our world." — Jennifer Anne Sidey on being named along with Joshua Kutryk as Canada's two newest astronauts.

---

"I'm proud to be Canadian, I feel safe in this country and, you know, it's wonderful, all the nationalities, all the cultures." — Luciana Nunno from Ajax, Ont., one of tens of thousands of Canadians who visited Ottawa for the Canada Day weekend.