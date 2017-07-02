Head-on crash in Saskatchewan claims lives of man, woman and baby
MELVILLE, Sask. — A man, a woman and a baby are dead after a head-on crash in Saskatchewan.
RCMP say it happened late on Canada Day when two cars collided on Highway 10 near Melville.
A 24-year-old man from Melville who was driving one car and a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton who was driving the other vehicle, died at the scene.
Three young children were also in the woman's car, including a six-month-old boy who died in hospital.
A seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.
Police are still investigating and say they will not be releasing the names or relationships between the occupants of the vehicles.
