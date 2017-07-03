GoFundMe campaign launched to help young siblings who survived deadly crash

YORKTON, Sask. — A GoFundMe page has been started to help two children who survived a Saskatchewan highway crash, but who lost their mother and baby brother.

Tristian Bellegarde told CJME radio that her sister, Tiffany Bellegarde, 25, of Yorkton, and six-month-old Dayton, died in the head-on crash with another vehicle near Melville on Canada Day.

The driver of that other vehicle, who police have said was from Melville, was also killed.

Tristian Bellegarde says her sister's other two children, Mystery, 7, and Kyson, 4, were in the car with their mother and were injured.

She says money that's raised will help pay for an ambulance and other expenses to bring Kyson, who's in hospital in Saskatoon, to Yorkton to be closer to family.

Bellegarde says Mystery is in hospital in Yorkton with a fractured clavicle and sore pelvis.

"Everyone is dealing with it, I guess, the best way that we can," Bellegarde said. "We're trying to be there for one another, the best way we can be."

Bellegarde said the family is mourning the loss of her sister and the baby, and remembering the woman as a loving mother and generous person.

"Tiffany would go out of her way to do things for people," Bellegarde said. "They wouldn't even have to ask and she would be like 'Are you OK? Do you need anything? Can I do anything for you?'

"She was always, like, a pay-it-forward type of person."

Any money that's left over from the crowdfunding campaign will go toward funeral expenses.