Canadian Press NewsAlert: Amber Alert issued for eight-year-old in Saskatchewan
PRINCE ALBERT, Canada — RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina, who is believed to have been abducted by a man described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap. He is believed to be driving a dark four-door vehicle with a rear spoiler.
