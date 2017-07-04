Dead fin whale spotted floating off P.E.I., cause of death not known

CHARLOTTETOWN — A dead fin whale has been spotted floating in waters off P.E.I.

Federal Fisheries officials say the carcass was seen during a recent aerial survey east of the Island.

They say the cause of death is not yet known and the department is determining next steps.

Marine mammal experts have recently confirmed the deaths of six North Atlantic right whales found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

They have determined that two suffered blunt trauma, but it's too early to rule out other underlying problems.