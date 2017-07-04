Injured dog found leashed to car east of Calgary; charges pending

STRATHMORE, Alta. — A Calgary woman has been arrested after police east of the city found a critically injured dog tied to a car.

RCMP say the dog, believed to be a border collie cross, had injuries consistent with having been dragged and had to be euthanized.

A motorist approached a Canadian Pacific Railway police officer around noon on Sunday reporting a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash.

CP police and the Strathmore RCMP could find neither the car nor the canine during patrols.

Another call came in to the RCMP that evening and police found the injured dog leashed to the car in a field, but the driver wasn't there.