Kitchener museum’s giant Canadian flag vandalized on Canada Day

KITCHENER, Ont. — A giant Canadian flag that hung on the front of a museum in southwestern Ontario was vandalized this weekend and the museum has decided to use the incident to spark a dialogue about resistance to Canada Day.

CEO of Themuseum David Marskell says someone climbed on top of the building in Kitchener, Ont., before dawn on Canada Day and poured black paint or ink on the museum's four-storey-tall flag and draped a banner over it with a message about resistance to the Canada 150 birthday celebrations.

Marskell says the museum has taken the flag down for cleaning and added the protest banner to its exhibition that examines Canada's past and future through the work of Indigenous artists.

Hey says he objects to the vandalism, but he's pleased the museum was chosen as the venue for expressing an important message about resistance to Canada Day.

The museum is planning to host an event about the incident and the issues it raises on July 12, with free admission.