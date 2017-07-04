The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Tuesday, July 4

OMAR KHADR TO GET $10M, APOLOGY, SOURCE SAYS: The Canadian government will pay former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr more than $10 million and apologize to him to settle a long-running lawsuit, sources familiar with an agreement that sparked an emotional backlash said Tuesday. The Toronto-born Khadr, 30, who pleaded guilty to five war crimes before a much maligned military commission in 2010 related to alleged offences that occurred in Afghanistan in 2002 when he was 15 years old, had sued for $20 million for breach of his rights. Part of the $10.5 million Khadr will get will go to his legal team, while the apology would be delivered by the justice and public safety ministers, one source said. Khadr's lawyers and a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale refused to comment publicly citing confidentiality reasons.

TRUDEAU, IRISH PM PRAISE CETA DURING MEETING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is leaning on Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to help convince his European counterparts to give the go-ahead to the Canada-Europe free trade agreement. The wide-ranging Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, was settled last year after more than seven years of talks, but is in for a rocky ride as all 28 member nations of the European Union must now vote on it independently. Everything from pharmaceuticals to Canadian cheese and protections for private foreign investors have called into question the certainty of whether CETA will be finalized or end up falling apart. Canada and Ireland, however, both have governments that back the deal, and Trudeau is hoping a bit of pressure from the newly minted Irish leader might help sway some of his European counterparts to give it the green light.

FIVE SERVICEMEN INVOLVED IN HALIFAX CANADA DAY INCIDENT: The military says five men involved in a filmed confrontation at an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax are members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and any misconduct will be addressed. The men approached a spiritual event honouring the suffering of Indigenous Peoples on Canada Day, at a statue of Halifax's controversial founder, Edward Cornwallis. The group of men were clad in black polo shirts with yellow piping — one of them carrying a Red Ensign Flag — as they approached singing "God Save the Queen," according to one Mi’kmaq organizer. National Defence spokesman Daniel LeBouthillier confirmed Tuesday that five Forces members were involved in the incident, at least two of whom belong to the Navy. Commanders of the Canadian Army and Navy released a joint statement Tuesday saying that the chain of command "takes action" when a member's conduct is not in keeping with military code.

RCMP SAYS TERROR CHARGES LAID AGAINST TORONTO WOMAN: RCMP say they have laid terror charges against a woman who was arrested last month in an alleged golf club attack at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto. Rehab Dughmosh, 32, was previously charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, in connection with the June 3 incident. Police allege she swung the golf club at store employees and a customer and threatened them. They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her. Media reports said Dughmosh pledged her allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group during a previous court appearance.

CANADA'S NEW ASTRONAUTS VISIT SPACE AGENCY: Canada's two new astronauts received a rousing ovation from staff at the Canadian Space Agency on Tuesday as they took questions from children in the audience and toured the facilities. Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., and Calgary's Jennifer Sidey were named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday as the country marked its 150th birthday. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies. Sidey, who turns 29 in August, says her dreams of becoming an astronaut date back to 1992 when Roberta Bondar went into space aboard the space shuttle Discovery. The two Canadians will have a two-year training program in Houston along with a dozen new American recruits under the supervision of fellow Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

SPECIAL FORCES OPERATING ON 'BORROWED TIME': Canada's elite special forces soldiers risk being run ragged after spending three years deployed in Iraq, as well as in several other lesser-known places around the globe, their deputy commander warns. That's why Brig.-Gen. Peter Dawe says the federal government's plan to add 600 more troops to the ranks of the special forces is not only welcome, it's necessary, considering the threats Canada faces now — and can expect to face in the future. "The reality is that we deliver the effects that the government deems appropriate, that they direct us to deliver," Dawe said. "And we've been doing it for a while, frankly, on borrowed time. We've been working our folks very hard. A brutal operational tempo." The plan to grow Canada's special forces is one of the many measures included in the Liberal government's new defence policy, which promised more than $62 billion in new military spending over the next 20 years.

INDIGENOUS WOMAN HIT BY TRAILER HITCH DIES: Police say an Indigenous woman who was hit by a trailer hitch thrown from a passing car in Thunder Bay, Ont., in January has died. Barbara Kentner, 34, required emergency surgery after the Jan. 29 incident but never fully recovered. Kentner told police she and her sister were walking in a residential neighbourhood that night when someone threw a trailer hitch from a moving car. Her sister, Melissa Kentner, says she heard someone in the car say, "I got one." An 18-year-old man who was in the car has been charged with aggravated assault. Police have not yet said whether they plan to change the charge in light of Barbara Kentner's death.

MONCTON OFFICERS WERE OUTGUNNED, CROWN TELLS COURT: The Crown at the RCMP's Labour Code trial stemming from the Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage says at least some of the deaths and injuries could have been avoided had the force provided Mounties with the appropriate equipment and training. Federal Crown prosecutor Paul Adams said in his closing arguments that a briefing note roughly seven years earlier had recommended the RCMP look at adopting patrol carbine rifles, and argued the force therefore knew front line officers were at risk. The RCMP is accused of failing to provide the appropriate equipment and training in an active-shooter event. Earlier Tuesday, RCMP lawyers argued the national police force exercised due diligence in arming general duty officers with C8 carbine rifles. Defence lawyer Ian Carter said bureaucracy dictates how governments work and adopting patrol carbines for the RCMP took time for a number of reasons, including finances and federal procurement regulations.

CONSERVATIVES OUT-FUNDRAISE LIBERALS IN 2016: The federal Conservative party raised a million more dollars than the Liberals last year, but spent twice as much as the governing party in order to raise the cash. Annual financial reports published Tuesday show the Conservatives raised $18.25 million from 82,662 donors in 2016, while the Liberals pulled in $17.18 million from 82,285 donors. The records also show, however, the Conservatives spent $6.85 million on fundraising activities, compared to the Liberals' $3.1 million. The federal New Democrats were a distant third, pulling in $5.39 million from 26,754 people and spending $315,000 to do so. The Conservative fundraising totals for 2016 don't account for the money raised by candidates in the leadership race that was underway for much of last year; in 2016, $3.9 million was raised. Overall, the Liberals spent $18.58 million in 2016, the Conservatives $21.98 million and the NDP $8.3 million.

