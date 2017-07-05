Call for a national bird falls flat on Canada Day

After a lot of chirping, Canada may not get a national bird. Well, at least not just yet.

From January 2015 to Aug. 31, 2016, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society conducted a poll, ran an online contest, held consultations and debates with birders and other experts about which bird will hold the top honour — Canada’s national bird.

The humble gray jay or whisky jack, which actually came in third behind the loon and the snowy owl, was chosen to be crowned top bird during Canada’s 150th year of confederation.

But July 1 came and went. There wasn’t a peck of news about the country’s new national bird.

“I knew that this would happen,” said David Bird, emeritus professor of wildlife biology at McGill University. Bird said he is not flapped by the events.