Call for a national bird falls flat on Canada Day
After polls and debates decided Canada's national bird would be crowned during Canada’s 150th year of confederation, July 1 came and went without a peep.
After a lot of chirping, Canada may not get a national bird. Well, at least not just yet.
From January 2015 to Aug. 31, 2016, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society conducted a poll, ran an online contest, held consultations and debates with birders and other experts about which bird will hold the top honour — Canada’s national bird.
The humble gray jay or whisky jack, which actually came in third behind the loon and the snowy owl, was chosen to be crowned top bird during Canada’s 150th year of confederation.
But July 1 came and went. There wasn’t a peck of news about the country’s new national bird.
“I knew that this would happen,” said David Bird, emeritus professor of wildlife biology at McGill University. Bird said he is not flapped by the events.
Members of the team working to get the grey jay elected national bird received letters a few months ago from Canada Heritage minister Mélanie Joly’s office saying there were no plans at this point to adopt any new national symbols.
