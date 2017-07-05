Man who allegedly carjacked Ontario taxi tried to steal ambulance first
Police say the 36-year-old man was turned away by paramedics, but he then allegedly approached a taxi, demanded the driver get out, and drove away.
HAMILTON — Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal an ambulance and then carjacking a taxi.
It's alleged a man in his 30s attempted to enter an ambulance that was stopped at a Hamilton intersection just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the man was turned away by paramedics, but he then allegedly approached a taxi and demanded the driver get out of the vehicle.
They say the driver complied and the suspect drove away in the taxi leaving the driver unharmed.
Investigators say a suspect was located a short time later and arrested.
A 36-year-old Hamilton man is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.