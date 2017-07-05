Ontario man, 58, bites pedestrian's nose during road rage incident

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police are calling it a case of road rage.

A 58-year-old Kingston, Ont., motorist is accused of biting a pedestrian who yelled at him.

Investigators say the pedestrian was trying to cross a street on the afternoon of July 1, when the accused allegedly ran a red light.

They say the pedestrian yelled at the driver, who allegedly got out of his car, lunged at the pedestrian and bit him on the nose.