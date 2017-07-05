Ontario seeking public's help in finding person who destroyed bald eagle nest

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for destroying a bald eagle's nest north of Peterborough, Ont.

The ministry says a conservation officer went to an island on Buckhorn Lake, in Trent Lakes municipality, on June 14th, and found evidence suggesting a tree containing an active eagle's nest had been cut down.

The nest was destroyed, but there was no indication the young had been left behind.

The area where the evidence was found is known to be frequented by outdoor enthusiasts.

The ministry is looking for information from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the activity.