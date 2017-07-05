Police seek 3 men in Oshawa, Ont., home invasion robbery

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police have arrested a man, and continue to search for three others, after they allegedly robbed an apartment and held its occupants at knifepoint on Tuesday evening.

The four men allegedly broke into the Oshawa, Ont., apartment around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Durham regional police say one of the men was armed with a knife.

The suspects allegedly held the apartment's three occupants at knifepoint, assaulted them, and then made off with cash, electronics, and other valuables.