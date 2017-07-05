Sir John A. Macdonald's silverware up for sale at Saskatoon antique shop

SASKATOON — A silverware set that belonged to Canada's first prime minister is up for sale at a Saskatoon antique shop for the princely sum of $59,500.

Chris Kinzel, owner of the Antique and Brass Shop, says he picked up the 52-piece set from a home outside of Saskatoon.

He says half belonged to Sir John A. Macdonald and the other half belonged to Macdonald's father.

“It came from a family descendant," says Kinzel. "Sir John A. had two different wives and his son probably moved out west and became premier of Manitoba and I believe that would be how it came out this far."

At first Kinzel was skeptical about whether the cutlery actually belonged to the founding father, but the family crests engraved on the handles were legitimate.

Kinzel says he's owned the set for about three years now and has tried to sell it before without any success.

“I’ve had a few offers and you know we’re open to dickering because that’s the nature of the business,” Kinzel says. “Various museums would like it, but they’d want us to donate it and we’re not in the position to donate.”

Kinzel says he would consider splitting up the set and says if it doesn't sell, he'll probably end up giving it to his children.