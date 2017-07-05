Truck carrying 1,700 turkeys crashes near Wingham, Ont.; driver charged

WINGHAM , Ont. — Police say a driver is charged in a crash involving truckload of turkeys east of Wingham, Ont.

Provincial police say a transport truck carrying about 1,700 turkeys went off the road just before midnight on June 29th.

They say the crash occurred shortly after the turkeys had been loaded on the truck at a nearby farm.

Investigators say the driver only made it about 100 metres from the farm before the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Elmira, escaped injury but is charged with careless driving.