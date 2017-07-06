Girl, 4, killed, 2 young kids in critical condition in crash north of Toronto

EAST GWILLIMBURY, Ont. — Police say a four-year-old girl is dead and two other young children are in critical condition following a collision north of Toronto.

York regional police say a minivan carrying seven people collided with a pickup truck in East Gwillimbury, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a four-year-old girl from Aurora, Ont., died at the scene, while a one-year-old boy from Aurora and an 11-year-old girl from Richmond Hill, Ont., are in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan, a 29-year-old woman from Aurora, suffered minor injuries along with one other adult passenger, while two other adult passengers suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries, while the driver and a second passenger were not injured.